Boil water order lifted in Richmond, Hopkinton

RICHMOND (WPRI) — Residents in Richmond and the Hope Valley section of Hopkinton may once again use water without boiling it.

The Department of Health announced Friday it had lifted the boil water order that had been in place for both communities since last Saturday.

Health officials told people to boil their water, after a computer malfunction led to a water tank running dry. According to the Town of Richmond’s website, water tests came back clean on Wednesday, but the health department wanted the water system chlorinated before lifting the alert.