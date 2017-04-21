Hernandez family lawyer and fiancee expected in New Bedford court

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Aaron Hernandez’s family lawyer and long-time fiancee are expected in a New Bedford court on Friday.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is hoping to ensure any evidence connected to Hernandez’s suicide is preserved.

The complaint was filed Wednesday by Jenkins-Hernandez on behalf of her and Aaron Hernandez’s daughter.

They are seeking an order barring state prison officials from discarding or destroying evidence relevant to the former football star’s suicide. According to court documents, the five-page complaint says the plaintiffs plan to investigate all of the circumstances of Hernandez’s death and say the evidence is crucial to “a full, complete and transparent investigation”.

While the autopsy revealed the manner of death was suicide, Hernandez’s attorney in his double murder trial, Jose Baez, will also be conducting an independent investigation.

The court action is being brought to New Bedford Superior Court because the two plaintiffs maintained an address in North Attleboro. The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.