Newsmakers 4/21/2017: Senate President Ruggerio, Majority Leader McCaffrey



- Saturdays at 5:30 a.m. on Fox Providence

- Sundays at 5:30 a.m on WPRI 12

- Sundays at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence

- Sundays at 7 p.m. on myRITV

Catch myRITV on channel 64-2 over the air, or on:

Verizon 14 (SD) or 514 (HD)

Cox 21 (SD) or 1015 (HD)

Comcast 292 (SD) or 820 (HD, some areas)

Full Channel 91

Charter 113