Newsmakers 4/21/2017: Senate President Ruggerio, Majority Leader McCaffrey

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on Newsmakers: R.I. Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, and Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey, D-Warwick. In March, Ruggerio was elected to lead the senate chamber following the departure of Teresa Paiva Weed. Ruggerio and McCaffrey weigh in on the major policy proposals being discussed by the General Assembly including car taxes and the governor’s plan for two years of free college tuition. The pair also discuss the future of the PawSox, legalization of marijuana and the land freed up in the I-195 project.