Police ID suspect, victim in Central Falls hit-and-run

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Central Falls have issued an arrest warrant for the suspected driver in a hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian.

Police responded to Rand Street at about 8:30 p.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway.

The man, identified on Friday as 65-year-old Joseph Sylvia, was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Responding officers determined the vehicle involved was a BMW and put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) for one with heavy front-end damage. Police said they located and seized a vehicle matching the description a few hours later.

After speaking with several parties on Friday, detectives identified the driver as Angel Otero.

Otero, 45, is now wanted on a charge of failing to stop after an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Anyone with information on Otero’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411 or leave an anonymous tip by calling (401) 727-7420.