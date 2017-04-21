Providence-Newport ferry returning with expanded service

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The popular Providence-to-Newport ferry will return this summer with more daily trips and six more weeks of service, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Commerce Corporation announced Friday.

Ferries will begin running on June 16, according to the Commerce Corporation. This year, the ferry will run through the month of September, ending on Sunday, Oct. 1. RIDOT also says it is adding an additional round-trip ferry each day. There will be four per day Sunday through Thursday and five on Friday, Saturday and holidays.

Also new this year is a joint-ticketing agreement with Amtrak. RIDOT says people will be able to buy train tickets that include passage on the ferry.

Tickets for the new season are already available online. They will also be sold at India Point Park starting in early June, and at Perrotti Park in Newport once the season begins.