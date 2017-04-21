Remains found in North Attleboro identified as East Providence man

Related Coverage DA: Bones found in North Attleboro woods

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials have identified the human remains found earlier this month in a wooded area of North Attleboro.

The deceased man was identified as Joseph Pinheiro, 49, of East Providence, the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced Friday.

On the evening of April 7, a man contacted police saying he found what appeared to be human bones while walking his dogs in the area of Betts Drive. Police responded and also found clothing and personal items, later determined to have belonged to Pinheiro.

The DA’s office said Pinheiro was last seen by his family on Jan. 9 and was officially reported missing by his brother on Jan. 18.

Pinheiro’s death remains under investigation, but the DA’s office said foul play is not suspected at this time.