RI Senate enters heart of legislative session under new leader

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The General Assembly will enter the heart of the legislative session when they return next week from April break, and the Senate will do so with a new leader at the helm.

Following the departure of M. Teresa Paiva Weed last month, Sen. Dominick Ruggerio was chosen as the new Senate president.

In this week’s taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers, Ruggerio sat down for his first extended TV interview since being named to the position. Host Tim White has the story in the video above, or click here to watch the episode in full.