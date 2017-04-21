RIC freshman killed in North Smithfield car crash

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have confirmed that one of the drivers involved in a serious two car crash on Route 146 has died. Officials have identified that driver as 18-year-old Victoria Demers of Sutton, Massachusetts.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say Demers lost control of her car near the Pound Hill Road exit. The vehicle then struck a median and crashed into another car. Demers died from her injuries on Thursday.

The driver of the second car involved – a 23-year-old Central Falls woman – was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Demers was a freshman at Rhode Island College and was a member of the women’s basketball team.

Don Tencher, the RIC Director of Athletics, released a statement Thursday evening reading in part, “Our RIC athletic family has suffered an incredible loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to Victoria’s family as well as her teammates.”