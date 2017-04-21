Risk of falling prompts recall of 158,000 motorized boards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Razor is recalling 158,000 motorized boards following hundreds of incident reports.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the rear wheel on Razor’s Ripstik electric motorized caster board can lock up, which has caused several falls and injuries.

The boards were sold from February 2016 through April 2017 for about $180.

Stop using the board immediately and contact Razor for a free repair kit.

You can reach Razor at 866-467-2967 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online.

Food Dehydrator Recall

About 14,000 EZDRY food dehydrators are being recalled. According to the CPSC, the product can overheat and catch on fire.

The recall covers EZDRY six-tray food dehydrators, with date codes 2116, 2416 or 3316 engraved on the bottom label.

According to the CPSC, 13 incidents have been reported, including six fires.

Greenfield is offering free replacements or refunds. You can reach the company at 877-881-0065 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or via email at productrecall@thelegacycompanies.com.

Chair Recall

About 4,700 Stafford Windsor-Style dining chairs have been recalled following reports of in store display chair legs breaking.

The recalled chairs were sold at Cost Plus World Market and World Market stores nationwide and online.

Return the recalled chairs to the store for free replacements.