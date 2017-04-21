Warwick stabbing suspect held on $200K bail

Related Coverage New charges brought against Warwick stabbing suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of stabbing a teenage Rite Aid employee in what police called a “random” attack was ordered held on $200,000 during his arraignment at Kent County Superior Court Friday morning.

Jacob Gallant is accused of approaching 18-year-old Alyssa Garcia at the Warwick Avenue Rite Aid on March 5 and stabbing her at least eight times. Garcia was severely hurt but survived her injuries.

Gallant, 41, of Westport, is charged with assault with intent to commit a felony, to wit murder; assault with a dangerous weapon (knife); and possession of a knife with a blade longer than three inches during the commission of a crime of violence, with intent to commit murder.

Warwick police confirmed the suspect and victim did not know each other, saying Gallant admitted he bought a butcher knife and intended to “stab or try to kill” the first person he saw.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Garcia in her recovery.