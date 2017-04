This morning we were joined by Marti Del Negro who explained to us how the merchants and friends of Wayland Square are coming together for Earth Day.

You can participate and help out!

-Free and 1/2 price drinks, cookies, tote bags and treats!

-Great discounts at several stores!

-Food trucks and more

Help them clean the square and build community!

It all starts at 11am.

Details here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1517619751602613/