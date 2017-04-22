Advocates rallying at March for Science in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Science advocates in Rhode Island will be joining people in rallies around the world to promote understanding of science and protect it from what they say are attacks such as budget cuts proposed under President Donald Trump.

The March for Science event in Providence is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the State House.

Science supporters are rallying in more than 500 cities worldwide in events that coincide with Earth Day. Scientists, students and research advocates are among the marchers.

Organizers say the march is political but not partisan. They say it promotes the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks including proposed budget cuts under Trump, such as a 20 percent slice of the National Institute of Health.