Bruins beat Senators in 2OT to force Game 6 Sunday

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sean Kuraly’s second goal of the game at 10:19 of the second overtime gave the Boston Bruins a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators in Game 5 on Friday night, avoiding elimination in the first-round series.

David Pastrnak also scored and Tuukka Rask finished with 41 saves to help the Bruins rally from two goals down early in the second period and cut the Senators’ lead to 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.

Mark Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 36 shots.

The Bruins had the best chances to end the game in the first overtime.

Boston failed to capitalize on a power play when Clarke MacArthur was called for high sticking and then had Noel Acciari’s apparent goal waved off at 14:25 due to goalie interference. The Bruins challenged the call to no avail.