Police swarm Warwick neighborhood following report of ‘shots fired’

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A large police presence on Gordon Avenue in Warwick’s Oakland Beach neighborhood late Saturday night had residents on high alert.

Eyewitness News found Warwick Police and a SWAT team on Gordon Avenue around 9 p.m.

Neighbors in the area said police had been there since 8 p.m. after gunshots were heard and a man had reportedly barricaded himself inside an area home. Neighbors reported hearing four or five gunshots coming from inside the home before police arrived on scene, and another shot once police arrived and moved closer to the home.

As of 10:30 p.m. it appeared as though police had a suspect in custody following what was described as a multi-hour “standoff.”

BREAKING: Suspect appears to be in custody. We’ll have the breaking details at 11: https://t.co/xSxV2XcMQa — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) April 23, 2017

Eyewitness News stayed clear of the police activity in order not to compromise the authorities’ investigation.

