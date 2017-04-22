Providence Earth Day events get residents outdoors

Related Coverage Advocates rally at March for Science in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – While some people chose to March for Science, others in Providence Saturday celebrated Earth Day by cleaning up their community.

Continuing with last year’s Providence Riverwalk Restoration Repair Project, volunteers this year went back to the riverwalk to remove stickers, paint over graffiti, and pick-up trash.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association partnered with the Providence Parks and Recreation Department to get volunteers outside on Earth Day.

To one volunteer, Earth Day means “recognizing how much the earth matters, at least for 24 hours, and doing something about it in a positive way.”

The cold, rainy weather Saturday didn’t stop the group of more than two dozen people from spending a few hours at India Point Park.

“Just look around you,” said Hallie Walker, referring to the Earth Day turnout. “Talk to people. Come out and do a very small thing like weeding ten feet of garden space, and it helps everyone get more connected to their community and more connected to the earth.”

Johnson and Wales University and the Save the Bay organization also held events Saturday morning in Providence.