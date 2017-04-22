Two people charged in connection to bomb scare at Scituate High School

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Scituate police have charged two people in connection with an incident at the town’s high school last week.

Friday, police announced that they arrested 18 year-old Ryan Hunt of Scituate and charged him with larceny under $1500 and conspiracy. He was arraigned at District Court in Warwick, plead not guilty, and posted bail.

Police also arrested 55 year-old Kathleen Hunt, who was charged with conspiracy “for her involvement in the suspicious package” and released pending a District Court appearance on May 17.

Chief Donald Delaere did not elaborate on the reason for the charges Friday.

On April 13th, police responded to the high school after a package arrived addressed to the Vice Principal. Police said at the time that because he wasn’t expecting any packages and didn’t recognize the return address, he alerted the school resource officer.

Police evacuated the building and the state bomb squad detonated the package, which turned out to contain a name plate for an office desk.

According to court records, Scituate police charged Ryan Hunt last December with possession of a firearm on school property, a felony, and simple assault. No further details on that incident were immediately available.