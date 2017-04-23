63 year-old man facing several charges after Warwick standoff

Related Coverage Suspect in custody following multi-hour standoff in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have identified the man who barricaded himself inside a Gordon Avenue home after firing a gun several times Saturday night.

In a news release, Major Brad Connor of the Warwick Police Department said that 63 year-old Michael McVeigh was arrested after an almost three-hour standoff with police.

Connor said that the incident started at 150 Gordon Avenue a few minutes before 8 p.m., when police responded to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses said McVeigh fired several shots as several other people fled the home, and police officers saw him fire one round before he went back inside.

A SWAT team surrounded the home and police negotiators were able to contact him around 8:45. at about 10:30 he emerged and surrendered. Nobody was hurt.

McVeigh was evaluated at Kent Hospital and then taken to police headquarters where he was charged with two counts of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, domestic simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct, refusal to relinquish a telephone and firing in a compact area.