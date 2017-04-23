Bruins play for their playoff lives Sunday afternoon in Boston

BOSTON (WPRI) – It’s time to win or go home for the Boston Bruins.

After pulling out a Game 5 win in double overtime Friday night in Ottawa, the Bruins return to the Garden Sunday at 3 p.m. for Game 6, a must-win if they plan to keep skating this spring.

The Senators lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, with every game so far being decided by just one goal and three of them decided in overtime.

The Bruins have been ravaged by injuries, with center David Krejci expected to miss today’s game after a knee-on-knee collision with Senators defenseman Chris Wideman on Friday. He had already missed the first two games with an undisclosed injury.

Defensemen Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid are also on the shelf with injuries, leaving captain Zdeno Chara and rookie sensation Charlie McAvoy to anchor the Bruins’ blueline.

David Pasternak and David Backes are tied for the team lead in scoring so far, with four points each. The Bruins have at times struggled to break through Ottawa’s stifling neutral zone defense and Craig Anderson has been stingy between the pipes.

As for the healthy Senators, Derick Brassard, Bobby Ryan and Erik Karlsson have been their biggest offensive threats.

If the Bruins pull out a win Sunday afternoon, they’ll return to Ottawa for the deciding Game 7 Wednesday night.

If the Senators can hold them off, they’ll advance to face the New York Rangers, who ended Montreal’s season Saturday with a 4-2 series win.

Eyewitness Sports anchor Mark Dondero will be in Boston for today’s game. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MarkDondero