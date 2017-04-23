Cat killed, residents displaced by Warwick apartment fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A small fire inside a Warwick apartment building Sunday evening displaced four people, according to the building’s owner.

Warwick Fire Battalion Chief Rick Bellavance told Eyewitness News the fire appears to have begun on the second floor of the home, in a room he described as a study, before spreading to a second room. Officials said there are four apartments inside the home, and only half of the building was damaged.

Bellavance said fire started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and crews had it under control within 20 minutes.

No one was hurt in the fire but one cat was killed and another was revived on scene and taken to a local animal hospital.

The building’s owner tells Eyewitness News the home dates back to the 1700’s.

“Older houses can promote fire spread pretty quickly, and we were lucky enough to have an aggressive fire attack [and] put the fire out before it extended to the other parts of the building,” said Bellavance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.