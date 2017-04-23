Central Falls police investigating fatal shooting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Central Falls police are investigating a fatal shooting in their city Sunday.

According to detectives, officers were sent to 4 King Street at about 1:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the basement of the building.

Police found a 20-year-old man, Mael Vasquez, sitting on the porch of the home with a gun. He told police that he had just shot an intruder who attacked him in the basement.

The officers found a man in the basement, later identified as 43 year-old Maurice Botelho, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Botehlo was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Investigators said Sunday afternoon that Vasquez’s gun was stolen, and therefore police will charge him with possession of a stolen firearm – but so far that is the only charge he is facing. He was arraigned before a justice of the peace and held on bail.

Police said they will continue to investigate the shooting.