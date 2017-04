PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A crash caused the brief evacuation of a neighborhood in Providence Saturday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a car crashed into a building in the area of Orms and Bath Streets, striking a gas meter.

Several homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution because of a small gas leak from the damaged line.

There’s no word on what caused the driver of the vehicle to hit the home.