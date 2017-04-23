Traffic stop results in firearms charges in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Warwick police pulled over a driver Saturday night under the suspicion of being intoxicated, and later arrested him on firearms charges.

Warwick Police Major Brad Connor says a good samaritan alerted a Warwick Police officer to an erratic driver around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over but he sped off, eventually pulling over in the parking lot of the Dollar General Store on West Shore Road.

According to a police press release, the officer found shotgun shell casings in the vehicle, and the driver admitted he had a gun with him.

The officer attempted to take the driver into custody, but he became verbally abusive and combative against the officer, and attempted to get back into the car. The officer restrained the driver, and located a loaded 9mm semi automatic pistol inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old Franco Didomenico of Warwick. He is now facing charges of Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, DUI BAC Unknown, Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test and Threats to Public Officials.

There is no word on when Didomenico will be arraigned on these charges.