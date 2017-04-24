9-year-old boy resuscitated after being hit by line drive

BOSTON (AP) — A 9-year-old boy is being treated at a Boston hospital after paramedics restarted his heart, which stopped when he was hit in the chest by a baseball during a pickup game.

The boy was pitching at a playground field Sunday when he was hit by a line drive.

Medics arrived to find the boy unconscious and without a pulse. They gave him CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator to restart his heart. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Ed Hassan, deputy superintendent of Boston EMS, praised the medics who resuscitated the boy, telling the Boston Globe, “He was dead and we brought him back to life.”