SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was difficult to find a peach grown in the Northeast in 2016, but local farmers are confident this year’s crop will be much better.

An early warm spell last year brought peach trees to bloom, then temperatures between -10 and -20 killed just about every blossom, leaving no peaches from Maine to New Jersey.

In the above video, Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo visits Barden’s Family Orchard in Scituate to see how the current crop is coming along.