Bail hearing postponed for Cranston homicide suspect

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A bail hearing for a local murder suspect was pushed back to May 5.

James Lombardi is accused of killing a Fall River woman, whose body was later found buried in the yard of a Cranston home. The 32-year-old is facing first-degree murder charges.

Authorities believe Lombardi was acquaintances with 29-year-old Krystal Boswell for a few weeks before an argument allegedly led to murder. Investigators say Lombardi then moved Boswell’s body from his Wakefield Avenue home to a house on Preston Avenue in Cranston.

Detectives learned Lombardi had recently done construction work at the home and was seen digging a hole in the yard on the morning of Sunday, April 2.

Police exhumed Boswell’s body after carefully digging in the backyard of the home, which they said was vacant.

Lombardi has been held without bail since his initial court appearance earlier this month.