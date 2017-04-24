Bail set for man charged in Warwick standoff

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The man who police said barricaded himself inside a Gordon Avenue home after firing a gun several times Saturday night was ordered held on $10,000 bail with surety during his arraignment in Kent County District Court Monday morning.

The judge also ordered Michael McVeigh, 63, to have no contact with his wife or daughter.

Police arrested McVeigh after an almost three-hour standoff with officers.

Major Brad Connor of the Warwick Police Department said that the incident started at 150 Gordon Avenue a few minutes before 8 p.m. when police responded to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance. Witnesses said McVeigh fired several shots as several other people fled the home, and police officers saw him fire one round before he went back inside.

A SWAT team surrounded the home and police negotiators were able to contact him around 8:45. At about 10:30 he emerged and surrendered. Nobody was hurt.

McVeigh was evaluated at Kent Hospital and then taken to police headquarters where he was charged with two counts of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, domestic simple assault, domestic disorderly conduct, refusal to relinquish a telephone and firing in a compact area.