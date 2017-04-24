Council President Aponte sues to freeze ethics probe

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – City Council President Luis Aponte has filed suit arguing that he has “absolute legislative immunity” from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission, which is investigating his 2016 vote to rezone a property owned by his former landlord.

In a lawsuit filed in Rhode Island Superior Court earlier this month, Aponte claims the commission “has no jurisdiction to bring any charges of violations” of the state ethics code against him based on his voting record because of his “common-law legislative privilege.”

“We tried talking to them and they were not receptive,” Aponte told Eyewitness News, referring to the commission. “My attorney said ‘I cannot in good conscience recommend you to settle this case because I don’t believe you did anything wrong.’”

The lawsuit argues that although Rhode Island voters approved a change to the state constitution restoring the Ethics Commission’s oversight over local lawmakers last year, the commission’s investigation was launched prior to the vote and “cannot be applied retroactively.”

Asked if he’s concerned about the appearance that he’s trying to clear himself from the Ethics Commission on a technicality, Aponte said, “I think I got on on a technicality.”

Jason Gramitt, an attorney for the commission, declined to comment. Aponte is represented by Edward Roy, who also works as an attorney for Providence’s firefighters’ union.

In January the commission voted unanimously to find probable cause that Aponte violated the state code of ethics when he twice voted in favor of the zoning change for a property at 53 Doyle Ave. owned by Keith Fernandes in 2016.

The initial complaint, filed by city resident Allen Hance, accused Aponte of having a “business associate relationship” with Fernandes because Aponte lived in another property owned by Fernandes at the time of the vote. (Aponte has since moved to another location.)

Under the code of ethics, a landlord/tenant relationship is considered a business association, according to the commission.

Aponte has long maintained that he was not aware that Fernandes was the owner of the property that received the zoning variance and Fernandes has said he intentionally did not have conversations with members of the City Council to “keep politics out of it.”

Following a probable cause vote, the commission typically negotiates a settlement or adjudicates the matter. Although the commission has the ability to fine violators of the state code of ethics up to $25,000, penalties are usually much smaller.

John Marion, the executive director of good government group Common Cause Rhode Island, said he can’t remember a time a member of a municipal legislature claimed to have legislative immunity to avoid prosecution by the Ethics Commission. But he noted that Rhode Island courts have recognized that immunity in the past in cases involving non-ethics related litigation.

Marion said allegations against Aponte are “relatively insignificant,” noting that he would likely face a fine that costs less than the legal fees associated with the lawsuit. He also said Aponte is “asserting that his case is grandfathered into this immunity.”

“That’s not a winning position in the court of public opinion for someone who’s already been referred to the attorney general for prosecution on campaign finance charges, and who is being investigated by a grand jury for other unknown reasons,” Marion said.

The State Police is currently investigating whether Aponte used his campaign fund to cover personal expenses, a violation of state law. The city’s law department has said it turned over payroll records related to Aponte to a grand jury, but it’s unclear specifically what is being investigated.

In 2005, Aponte was fined $7,500 by the Ethics Commission for failing to file a mandatory annual financial disclosure form.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan