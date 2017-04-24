Dartmouth police search for attempted armed robbery suspect

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth are investigating after an attempted robbery Sunday evening.

Officers responded to Gold Star Market on State Road around 8:40 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Officials say the male suspect had already fled the scene when officers arrived. He is described as a thin white male, about 5’10”.

Officers say during the robbery, the suspect covered his face with a white t-shirt.

Although a knife was shown, no injuries were reported and the suspect did not get away with anything.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity are asked to contact Dartmouth Detectives at (508) 910- 1775.