Gas prices up 3 cents per gallon in RI, 4 cents in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of gasoline continues to rise in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast says its latest survey released Monday found that self-serve, regular is averaging $2.35 per gallon in Rhode Island. That price is seven cents below the national average of $2.42.

The average price of gasoline in Rhode Island is 20 cents higher this week than it was at this time last year. At that time, gas was averaging $2.15 per gallon.

AAA says the national average price for gasoline increased slightly each day last week.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.24 per gallon and as high as $2.45.

Across the border in Massachusetts, AAA Northeast said that self-serve, regular has jumped 4 cents in the past week to an average of $2.32 per gallon.

That’s still a dime lower than the current national average, but 20 cents per gallon higher than the Bay State price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.18 per gallon and as high as $2.49.

Rising prices are due in part to increased demand during the spring and summer driving season.