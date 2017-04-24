Prosecutors: Central Falls man told 911, ‘I shot him, I shot him’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Central Falls man who police said shot and killed a man in Central Falls over the weekend faced a Providence District Court judge Monday morning on a charge of possessing a stolen firearm.

Police said Mael Vasquez, 20, told officers he shot an intruder who attacked him in his King Street home in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

As Vasquez stood before the judge, a prosecutor told the court about a 911 made around 1:38 a.m. Sunday during which the called told the operator, “I shot him, I shot him.”

Prosecutors said when police arrived on the scene, they found Vasquez on the porch with a gun. At that point, officers told him to drop the weapon. He complied and told officers he’d just shot an intruder.

Vasquez told police he was the basement of the home smoking marijuana when he heard someone coming down the stairs. He reportedly told officers he called out to the person, who didn’t answer. Then he said a man suddenly appeared, hitting Vasquez in the head with a heavy item in a sock. Vasquez told police that is when he grabbed the gun and shot the man.

Maurice Botelho, 43, ended up dying at the scene and was pronounced deceased at Rhode Island Hospital.

The judge asked prosecutors why Vasquez was not charged in the homicide. The attorney general’s office is instead planning to send the case to a grand jury.

Vasquez has no criminal record. Surety bail was set at $20,000 and he posted bond.