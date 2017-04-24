In the Kitchen: Maine Lobster Hash

Executive Chef at the Inn at Castle Hill, Lou Rossi, joined us to share his recipe for Maine Lobster Hash.

Ingredients:

2 1 ½ lb lobsters

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and diced medium

1/4 cup scallions, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons fresh chervil, minced

½ cup crème fraîche

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

Salt & pepper to taste

Lemon juice to taste

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Cooking Directions:

1. Bring a large stockpot of salted water to a boil.

2. Add the lobsters, and cook them for 10 minutes. Once the legs pull out easily, the lobster is cooked through. Transfer to an ice bath to stop the cooking process.

3. Starting in cold, salted water, cook the potatoes until fork tender. Once cooked, drain the potatoes well.

4. Once the lobsters are cooled, remove the meat from the shell, and roughly chop.

5. Preheat a skillet over medium heat, and add 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onions, and sweat over medium heat for about 3-4 minutes, or until onions are tender. Add the garlic and scallions, and cook for an additional minute.

6. Add the contents of the skillet to a large mixing bowl with the lobster meat, chervil, and potatoes & toss together. Next, add the crème fraîche and breadcrumbs. The mixture should be wet, but still hold its shape when formed. Add more breadcrumbs if necessary.

7. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

8. Form mix into cakes, approximately 4 ounces each.

9. Preheat a nonstick skillet over medium high heat.

10. Add the remaining butter and the hash cakes.

11. Sear them on both sides until golden brown and warmed through, approximately 3 minutes per side.

12. We like to serve ours with 2 eggs, but this preparation works well with a small salad, or a spoonful of crème fraiche.