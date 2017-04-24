Investigators: Man who died was burned in YMCA shed fire 3 days earlier

Related Coverage Storage shed goes up in flames at Lincoln YMCA

LINCOLN, RI (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that investigators said caused burns to a YMCA employee, who died three days later.

Kyle Andrews, 51, of Lincoln, died at Rhode Island Hospital last Thursday, Lincoln police said.

The state Medical Examiner’s office is investigating that part of the case, according to Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken.

“The cause of death is still pending,” Wendelken said.

The fire started at about 3:40 a.m. last Monday in a storage shed at the MacColl YMCA on Breakneck Hill Road. Police logs indicated the flames were under control about a half-hour later. The shed was about the size of a two-car garage and stored lawnmowers and other equipment used to take care of the facility’s fields.

Investigators from the Fire Marshal’s office were at the scene a short time after the fire was under control, but Deputy State Fire Marshal John Dean said he could not offer any details about the case.

“This remains under investigation,” he said.

The burns on Williams were not discovered by police until Wednesday, when logs show police were called to a home on Cecile Street.

“A man has burns,” a Lincoln officer reported to a dispatcher, according to the logs.

Police Chief Brian Sullivan said Andrews’ burns were serious enough that it was determined he needed to go to the hospital, though he died before he was able to give police a statement.

“We haven’t ruled anything out,” said Sullivan.

