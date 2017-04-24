Judge orders DA to release Hernandez suicide notes to family

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A judge has ordered the Worcester County District Attorney to release three handwritten notes from Aaron Hernandez to his family.

Superior Court Justice Thomas F. McGuire, Jr. handed down the order just hours before Hernandez was scheduled to be laid to rest in a private funeral in Bristol, Connecticut.

The order comes after the attorney for Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed a motion in Bristol County Superior Court asking the state to “produce Aaron Hernandez’s jail cell writings.” In the order allowing the motion, Justice McGuire says the DA must produce copies of any “suicide or other notes, if any, that appear to have been authored by Aaron Hernandez in connection with his death.”

A spokesman for the Worcester County DA said the three notes would not be released publicly.

The judge allowed the DA’s office to redact portions of the notes for the purpose of protecting the ongoing investigation into the ex-NFL player and convicted murderer’s death. McGuire ordered the notes to be sent to the family’s attorney in time for Hernandez’s burial.

An unrelated hearing in the civil case between the mother of murder victim Odin Lloyd and Hernandez’s estate was previously scheduled to be heard in Superior Court on Monday, but it was canceled. Doug Sheff, the attorney for Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward, told Eyewitness News he canceled the hearing because it conflicted with Hernandez’s funeral. A new date for that hearing has not yet been set.