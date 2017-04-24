Man, 91, transported from apartment fire with burns

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews from the Pawtucket Fire Department made quick work of a putting out a fire that seriously hurt a man Monday morning.

Neighbors said several fire trucks responded to the Burns Manor complex at 95 Park Street and ended up removing one person from the second-floor unit.

Pawtucket’s fire chief later confirmed a 91-year-old male was taken to the hospital shortly before 8:30 a.m. suffering from third-degree burns.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, but the chief said it may be related to cooking.