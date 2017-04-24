Man pleads guilty in drunk-driving crash that killed young mother

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was sentenced to prison Monday for driving drunk and causing a crash in Woonsocket that killed the mother of his child.

Johnny Sak, 25, pleaded guilty in court to charges connected to the 2015 death of 22-year-old Alexandra Patten Parenteau, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

The judge sentenced Sak to 30 years in prison, with 20 to serve and 10 years suspended with probation. Sak will also lose his driver’s license for eight years upon his release from the ACI, the AG’s office said.

Had the case proceeded to trial, prosecutors said they were prepared to prove that Sak was drunk when he crashed his car into a telephone pole on Mendon Road on the night of Dec. 8, 2015.

Patten Parenteau, the front-seat passenger, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police said. The Woonsocket resident had given birth to a baby girl just four months prior to the crash.

Police said three backseat passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

According to the AG’s office, blood work at the hospital showed Sak’s BAC was approximately 0.16 at the time of the crash – twice the legal limit – and also revealed the presence of cocaine.

Sak pleaded guilty Monday to charges of DUI, death resulting and driving to endanger, death resulting. In addition, the AG’s office said he pleaded guilty to a firearms charge in a separate case and admitted to violating his probation. He was sentenced to serve two years for the firearms charge and three years for the probation violation, both of which will run consecutive to the DUI sentence.