Officials: No cruelty suspected at farm where dead pig was found

Related Coverage Westport dairy farm under scrutiny for dead pig, permit violation

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A state investigation is underway after a dead pig was discovered by an inspector at a Westport farm last week.

According to Westport Town Administrator Tim King, there were concerns the pig carcass at Martin’s Cheese Company was being eaten by other animals.

Officials issued a quarantine as a result, which King said may have been violated after pigs escaped their pen.

The farm’s owner, Alan Martin, confirmed that pigs did break through a fence. However, he said no pigs or other animals ate the pig carcass, which had been there for a week or two.

According to Martin, the pig died of natural causes and he had been meaning to remove the carcass, he just hadn’t gotten around to it.

Town officials are concerned, but said it doesn’t appear any animal cruelty was involved. They said there’s no comparison to what was discovered last summer at a farm on American Legion Highway, which resulted in the owner and 26 tenants being charged.

Investigators said it was reported that there were between 50 and 100 pigs on Martin’s property, which he denied. Martin did admit to having 35 pigs, despite being permitted to house only four.

Martin is expected to appear before the Board of Health on May 1. He said he may seek to obtain a commercial license, which would permit him to have more pigs on his property.

Westport police said they’re not involved in the investigation.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, but officials declined to comment because the investigation is ongoing.