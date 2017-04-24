RI State Police: 911 system back up and running

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s 911 phone system is back in service following a brief outage Monday night, Rhode Island State Police confirm.

Calls were being received and the dispatcher could hear the person on the line, according to state police, but callers were unable to hear the dispatcher.

Police said the dispatcher used caller ID to return any 911 calls while the system was down.

Rhode Island's E-911 System is full operational again. Calls to E-911 are being answered and responded to after brief system difficulties. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) April 25, 2017

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about what caused the outage. This story will be updated with the latest, and we’ll have more at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12.