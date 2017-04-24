Q&A: Cicilline gives Trump an “F” on first 100 days

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As President’s Trump 100th day in office approaches, Congress has until Friday to approve a budget to avoid a government shut down.

A major challenge for the Trump administration’s budget is the inclusion of money for a border wall, which the Democrats have been fighting.

On the campaign trail, Trump promised the biggest tax cuts since Ronald Reagan as well as ethics reform to drain the swamp all within his first 100 days. Trump now seems to be changing his tune in a Tweet last week he called the first 100 days a “ridiculous standard”.

Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline joined Eyewitness News live at 6:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 to discuss the possibility of a government shutdown, Trumps first 100 days, rising tensions in North Korea and more.