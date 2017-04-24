RIDOT doubling free trains to this year’s RI Air Show

Related Coverage Historic train rail to transport patrons to air show

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People planning to attend the Rhode Island Air Show next month will once again be able to take trains to the planes, and leave the automobiles at home.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Monday that it would be doubling free train service to this year’s air show on May 20 and 21. There will be three trips to Quonset each day from Providence, T.F. Green, and for the first time this year, Wickford Junction. There will be four trains back to T.F. Green and Providence each afternoon, and three trains back to Wickford Junction.

RIDOT says free parking will be available at the T.F. Green and Wickford Junction stations, and at the State Offices complex for people taking the train from Providence. Space in both the parking lots and on the trains will be limited. RIDOT says electronic signs will let people know if the lots and trains are full.

Items not allowed at the air show will also not be allowed on the trains, according to RIDOT. That means no coolers, backpacks, bicycles, or pets. In addition, RIDOT is asking that train passengers only bring collapsible camp chairs, though lawn chairs are also allowed at the air show.

The “trains to planes” service launched last year in an effort to cut down on the heavy traffic jams on Routes 4, 403 and I-95 the weekend of the air show. According to RIDOT, nearly 4,000 people took advantage of the service last year.