Salmonella risk prompts potato chip recall

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Frito-Lay is recalling some jalapeno-flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and jalapeno-flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips. The company says a seasoning blend from a supplier could be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

No illness related to this recall have been confirmed.

According to the FDA, the products covered by the recall include:

All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package: Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled. 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray

30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box

The FDA is advising that people not consume the recalled products. Frito-Lay is working with the FDA to ensure the recalled products are removed from store shelves and are no longer distributed.

If you have questions, contact Frito-Lay at 866-272-9393 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. For information about product reimbursement, click here.