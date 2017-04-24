Suspect in Central Falls hit-and-run arrested

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect wanted for a hit-and-run in Central Falls that left a man critically injured is in custody.

State police said they arrested 45-year-old Angel Otero after pulling him over on I-95 in Warwick Monday morning. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing injury and ordered held on $15,000 bail with surety during his arraignment Monday morning in Providence District Court.

Central Falls police said Otero struck 65-year-old Joseph Sylvia on Rand Street Thursday night and did not stop.

It was revealed in court that Otero did not own the car involved in the crash and family members told police he told them he hit someone and fled the area.

According to Central Falls police chief, Col. James J. Mendonca, Sylvia was still in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital Monday morning.