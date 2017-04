FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have found the woman accused of tackling a 72-year old man for his lottery ticket.

Fall River Police say the victim had just purchased on a scratch ticket at the President Avenue Stop and Save Thursday night, when the suspect ask him for money.

When he said he didn’t have any, the woman allegedly attacked the man and stole his ticket.

Police posted the suspect’s photo on Facebook and she was arrested days later.

Her name has not yet been released.