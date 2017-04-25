The Providence Police Department will hold its 2nd Annual Memorial 5K run and walk on Sunday, May 14th.

Starting on Sabin Street, it is the only race to finish inside the bowl of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Providence Police Community Foundation, Special Olympics Rhode Island, and the Dorian J. Murray (D-Strong) Foundation.

The first 2,000 registrants will receive a technical t-shirt and a medal and all entrants (aged 18+) will automatically receive entry into a raffle for the chance to win a 2017 Ford Escape SE from Tasca Automotive.

A post-race party with refreshments, beer and wine garden, kids activities, and music will be open to all participants and spectators.

To register, or for more information regarding teams and awards, visit www.provpolice5k.com.