April is Cannabis Awareness Month

With April being Cannabis Awareness Month, there are many questions looming around the use of marijuana.

Since marijuana has recently been decriminalized, some are wondering if the amount of people being treated for marijuana usage will increase or decrease?

Peter Letendre, CEO of Clinical Services of Rhode Island and Brandy Bates, Treatment Consultant at Clinical Services of Rhode Island, joined The Rhode Show Tuesday to discuss this issue.

For more information go to: http://clinicalservicesri.com/