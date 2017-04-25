Being forced from temporary HQ, shelter scrambling to house pets

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The East Greenwich Animal Protection League is scrambling to get its dogs into foster homes, saying that a nearby condominium complex is demanding the animals be removed by the end of the business day on Thursday.

The organization is temporarily headquartered at a former emergency veterinary hospital on Hallene Road in Warwick, near T.F. Green Airport. Executive Director Tammy Flanagan said they began receiving complaints from the condo association immediately after moving in.

“It was brought to our attention that the condo docs for this complex says, ‘no animals of any kind,'” she said. “So we immediately started looking for alternative locations.”

Flanagan said the EGAPL is currently pursuing a new location at a Cranston industrial park, but its currently in the process of obtaining permits and getting the building inspected.

“The process doesn’t happen overnight, unfortunately,” she added.

Eyewitness News has obtained a letter from Scott Summer, the lawyer representing the shelter, in which he says they will not fight the condo association’s demands.

“I write to confirm our conversation a short time ago in which you explained that all animals must be removed from unit 13 within 48 hours – please advise if by 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2017, is not satisfactory – from unit 13 of Green Industrial Park Condominiums, owned by Dr. Andy Martin, or the condominium association or executive board will begin fining Dr. Martin $500 per day. I communicated to you that we do not intend to argue, but will instead comply and remove all animals as demanded, and will then sanitize or otherwise remediate any smell remaining in the unit. If my understanding as set forth above is incorrect in any way, please advise immediately. Otherwise, we are proceeding accordingly and will have the animals out by 5:00 pm on Thursday, April 27, 2017.”

Eyewitness News has calls out to the condo association for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

The EGAPL is working hurriedly to get each of its pets into foster homes before the deadline. They posted a plea for help on their Facebook page Tuesday morning, which Flanagan said was followed by an outpouring of support from the community.

“We’ve had well over 200 emails and phone calls today with people offering to help,” she said. “I am confident that by the end of the day tomorrow, first thing Thursday morning, all of our animals will be placed in foster.”

According to Flanagan, this is the shelter’s third location since 2014, after having to move out of animal hospitals in East Greenwich and Cranston.

For those who want to help the organization but can’t take on a pet, Flanagan said they’ll be looking for volunteers to help get the new building ready and they have a GoFundMe page set up to collect donations.

Tune into Eyewitness News at 10 on Fox Providence and 11 on WPRI 12 for the latest on this developing story.