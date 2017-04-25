Charges against East Providence teacher dismissed

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A domestic simple assault charge against an East Providence High School teacher and coach have been dismissed, according to East Providence Deputy Chief William Nebus.

In March, police arrested Michael Solitro, 36, of Leahy Street.

Police say when they arrived at the home around 1 a.m., they found a woman who was holding an ice pack to her face. A small amount of blood could also be seen.

Solitro was placed on paid administrative leave from both coaching and teaching until the police investigation was complete.

Deputy Chief Nebus tells Eyewitness News a 48A agreement was signed by the woman involved, which means the state cannot proceed with the case.

We do not know if Solitro is back at East Providence High School teaching and coaching.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, East Providence School District’s Superintendent Kathryn Crowley said, “This still a personnel matter; no comment at this time.”