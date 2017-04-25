DEM warned of structural concerns months before storm toppled Salty Brine turbine

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A strong storm last month sent a 100-foot wind turbine toppling over at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett.

Eyewitness News dug into the turbine’s history and uncovered state officials were warned about the tower’s condition before it fell.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph on March 14 snapped the $32,000 state-funded structure in half. Unveiled in 2010, it was built to withstand winds up to 130 mph.

In response to a public records request from Eyewitness News, the state Department of Environmental Management sent us 95 pages of inspection and maintenance records for the turbine.

