April is National Donate Life Month, and spreading awareness for organ donation is very important to Dr. William Cioffi from University Surgical Associates.

He stopped by “The Rhode Show” to discuss this topic.

“Right now, more than 120,000 men, women and children are awaiting organ transplants in the United States. Sadly, almost 8,000 people die each year, 21 per day, because organs they need are not donated in time,” says Dr. Chioffi.

“The good news is that nearly 30,000 patients began new lives last year thanks to organ transplants. If you are not an organ donor, consider becoming one. Go online to donatelifenewengland.com and sign up. One person can change the lives of 50 people.”