FDA: Companies making bogus cancer cure claims are on notice

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers about several products that claim to cure cancer. The agency says the illegally sold products could contain dangerous ingredients and interfere with medical treatment.

The bogus treatments come in many forms, including pills, capsules and creams, and are often sold on websites or social media platforms, according to Nicole Kornspan, M.P.H., a consumer safety officer for the FDA.

“Anyone who suffers from cancer, or knows someone who does, understands the fear and desperation that can set in,” Kornspan said. “There can be a great temptation to jump at anything that appears to offer a chance for a cure.”

This month, the FDA sent warning letters to 14 companies, advising them to change or remove fraudulent claims from their websites. According to the agency, the FDA has not ruled out legal action to prevent the fraudulent products from ending up in consumers’ hands.

The FDA said fraudulent cancer cures are often advertised as “natural treatments.” Some are even sold as remedies for pets.

“Increasingly, bogus remedies claiming to cure cancer in cats and dogs are showing up online,” added Kornspan. “People who cannot afford to spend large sums at the animal hospital to treat cancer in their beloved dogs and cats are searching for less expensive remedies.”

The FDA’s advice to consumers:

The FDA urges consumers to steer clear of these potentially unsafe and unproven products and to always discuss cancer treatment options with their licensed health care provider…. Consumers should recognize certain phrases as red flags, including: Treats all forms of cancer

Miraculously kills cancer cells and tumor

Shrinks malignant tumor

Selectively kills cancer cell

More effective than chemotherap

Attacks cancer cells, leaving healthy cells intac

Cures cancer