FDA: Don’t give young kids codeine or tramadol

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new, stronger warning about two medications that are used to treat pain and coughing.

The FDA says children under 12 should not take codeine products to treat pain or cough, or tramadol to treat pain. The agency is adding the contraindication and warning to labels for both prescription medications.

“Codeine and tramadol are in the class of drugs that are opioids,” explained Dr. Susan Duffy, emergency physician at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

According to the FDA, these medications can cause life-threatening breathing problems because some people can break down the medication into its effective form too quickly.

“It’s like giving an extra dose,” Duffy said. “So there’s a decreased level of alertness from too much medication or medication being given too fast. It causes slowing of the respiratory rate and even apnea or stopping breathing.”

Breast-feeding mothers should also avoid codeine and tramadol, according to the FDA.

“When a mother takes the medication it passes into breast milk, so the effects of that medication are seen in newborns,” Duffy said.

Duffy’s advice to parents: read the labels and warnings on all medications, and ask your child’s pediatrician about any medications that are prescribed.

“Parents should be aware that pain is often difficult to treat, but that the non-narcotic, over-the-counter medications such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen are usually quite effective medications in treating pain,” she said.

Dr. Douglas Throckmorton, the deputy center director for regulatory programs at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, issued the following statement about the new warnings:

Dr. Douglas Throckmorton, the deputy center director for regulatory programs at the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, issued the following statement about the new warnings: